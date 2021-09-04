Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.04 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

MLM stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.20 and its 200 day moving average is $354.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.