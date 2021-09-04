Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 7.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 145,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NetEase by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 38.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NTES stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

