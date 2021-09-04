Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.92, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

