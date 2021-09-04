Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,713 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

