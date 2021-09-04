Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $481,900.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

