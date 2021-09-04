Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Northern Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

