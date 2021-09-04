nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00140205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00169267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.88 or 0.07933506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.83 or 1.00152896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00815788 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

