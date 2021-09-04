Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $62,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at $14,443,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.