Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Shares Up 3.7%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) shares shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Nufarm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUFMF)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

