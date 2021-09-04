Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTNX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $71,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

