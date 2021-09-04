Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

