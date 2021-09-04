Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

NNY opened at $10.15 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

