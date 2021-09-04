Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NYXH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYXH opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.