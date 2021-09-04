Nyzo Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Nyzo has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $106,664.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00066128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00142138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00166965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.32 or 0.07961376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,861.37 or 0.99731904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00821302 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

