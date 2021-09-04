Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 28.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTLY traded down 0.82 on Friday, reaching 16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,297. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 19.23.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

