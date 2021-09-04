Observer Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.98 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $910,587.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00172214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.