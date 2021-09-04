Offshift Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $93,080.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,029.36 or 1.00027082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00049412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00075864 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001682 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007966 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

