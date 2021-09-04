Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Okta by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

