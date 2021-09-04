Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Acquires $14,964.48 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 576 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ORI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.