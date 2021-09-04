Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Acquires $14,964.48 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 576 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.