Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Cut by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $8,327,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.74 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

