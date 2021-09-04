Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 5,714 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $168,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,463.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,152,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,727,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

