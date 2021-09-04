Ontrak Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,832 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,493% compared to the typical volume of 680 call options.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $336,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,287 in the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 116.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 54.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 145.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

