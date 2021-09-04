Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given New $27.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

