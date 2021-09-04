Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.5-190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

