Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ooma stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 417,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

