Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.8-48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OOMA. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.