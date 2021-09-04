Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $56.07 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $217.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

