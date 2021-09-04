Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $38.96

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.96, but opened at $40.44. Open Lending shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 24,206 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

