Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $38.96

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.96, but opened at $40.44. Open Lending shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 24,206 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
