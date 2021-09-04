Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $9.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $10.14 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. 22,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.77. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

