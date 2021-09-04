Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,699 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

