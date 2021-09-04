Oppenheimer & Close LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 4,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

