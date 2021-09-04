Oppenheimer & Close LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $19.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.70. 13,859,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,455,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average of $224.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,632,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

