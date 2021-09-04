Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 7,958 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.28 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

