Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 7,958 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.28 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
