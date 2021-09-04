Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $17,211,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $16,156,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in American Well by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,977. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

NYSE AMWL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.69. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

