Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $811.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

