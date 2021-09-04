Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

