Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,759,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 35,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.