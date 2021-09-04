Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,809 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

