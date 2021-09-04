Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,684,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,010. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

