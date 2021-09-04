Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 0.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 86.6% during the second quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,247,000 after acquiring an additional 369,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $169.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

