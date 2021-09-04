Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,232,477 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $733.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

