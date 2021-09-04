Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 70,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $122.99 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

