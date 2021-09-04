Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $252,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,876,000 after buying an additional 96,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

