Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,738,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,654,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $119.76.

