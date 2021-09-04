Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 554 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $164.48 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $165.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.54.

