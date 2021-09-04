Orion Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.03 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $269.73 million and $16.03 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.96 or 0.00017831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00127317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00179097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00806780 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

