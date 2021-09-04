Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Buys $4,656,414.36 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 305,539 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,656,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner bought 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner bought 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22.

OSCR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oscar Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oscar Health by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its stake in Oscar Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 55,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

