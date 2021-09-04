OST Price Down 3.4% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $5.85 million and $66,360.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00179580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.53 or 0.00807056 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

