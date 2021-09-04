Otis S. Sawyer Sells 18,000 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LZB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 144.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 225,791 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 100,838.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after buying an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

