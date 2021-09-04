Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,051,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

